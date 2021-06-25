Ed Sheeran confirms story behind daughter’s unusual middle name

Ed Sheeran has spoken about fatherhood and the story behind his daughter’s unusual name in a new interview, as his new single “Bad Habits” is released.

The British artist shared the music video, directed by Dave Meyers, this morning (Friday 25 June), along with the track itself.

The song unveils a distinctly new image for the singer-songwriter, with an Eighties-inspired sound and look akin to The Weeknd or Michael Jackson.

The 30-year-old spoke to The Hits Radio Breakfast Show to celebrate the release of the single, where he confirmed a long-running rumour surrounding his daughter Lyra’s middle name, “Antarctica”. His wife, Cherry Seaborn, gave birth to Lyra last year.

“Me and Cherry always wanted to go to Antarctica, it was always on our list,” he explained. “It's the one continent I haven't gone to… So we went there and it's just an amazing place, it's really special to us, and obviously like we got home and Cherry was pregnant. Yeah it was just something we wanted to have in her name.

He continued: “I know people see it as a weird thing, but like… I mean it's less about where she was made and more about it being special. I just wanted to have a connection to it … I understand it's like awkward for kids to grow up and then she'll like watch this interview and be “eww”.

Of becoming a father for the first time, Sheeran said it was “new responsibilities” and a reason to be “less selfish”.

“You know… If I have like a night out with my mates now it’s like planned, and we do it like properly, rather than just having like random spur of the moment thing. But yeah she’s great, she’s ten months now, almost walking and it’s the best. It’s the best… It’s definitely a shift, you have to completely change your life but it is the best thing that I’ve ever done.”

“Bad Habits” is out now.