Ed Sheeran announces new album Equals for October release

Ed Sheeran has announced that his next studio album = (pronounced “equals”) will be released on 29 October.

The musician has unveiled a 14-song tracklist, which includes the recently released No 1 single “Bad Habits”.

= (Equals) is the fourth instalment in Sheeran’s symbol album series and will see the singer-songwriter exhibiting his traditional guitar sound as well as experimenting with more bombastic production.

Sheeran himself has said the project is “really personal” and influenced by his marriage and also becoming a father.

In a statement, the “Shape of You” singer said: “I see it as my coming-of-age record, and I can’t wait to share this next chapter with you.”

The Grammy winner took a break from recording in late 2019 after two years of touring in support of his best-selling album, ÷ (Divide).

Equals was written and recorded around the world in locations such as London, Sweden and Los Angeles.

It has been executive produced by Sheeran, longtime collaborator, Johnny McDaid and FRED, with additional contributions from the likes of Andrew Watt and Steve Mac.

Next month, Sheeran will perform a concert to kick off the start of the new NFL season, as well as an intimate concert at Shepherd’s Bush in London to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his debut album, + (Plus).