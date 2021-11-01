Ed Sheeran says he ‘thought he was gay’ growing up as he ‘has a big feminine side’
‘My masculine side probably stops at drinking beer and watching football,’ he said
Ed Sheeran has said that he thought he was gay growing up as he has “a big feminine side”.
The singer-songwriter, 30, said that his interests, which he believes to be “feminine”, made him wonder about his sexuality when he “was a kid”.
‘I have a definite feminine side, to the point that, when I was a kid, I thought I was gay for a bit,” he told Dutch podcast Man, Man, Man.
The “Shape of You” singer continued: “I definitely have a big feminine side – I love musical theatre, I love pop music, I love Britney Spears.
“My masculine side probably stops at drinking beer and watching football,” Sheeran told the podcast, adding: “I am not a car guy. I like a nice car, but I’m not a car guy.”
Sheeran is married to Cherry Seaborn and the couple have one daughter, Lyra, who is 15-months-old.
The singer, who released his fourth studio album last week.
Find The Independent’s review of the record, which is titled Equals, here.
Also last month, Elton John called Sheeran a “f***ing big mouth” after he prematurely revealed they had recorded a Christmas song together.
