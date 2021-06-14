Home video of Ed Sheeran aged 15 performing in school production of Grease to be auctioned

A home video of Ed Sheeran performing in a school production of Grease will be sold at auction.

The near two-hour long film shows the hitmaker as a 15-year-old boy playing the character of Roger, aka Rump, in his school production of the musical Grease.

The DVD is being sold by Omega Auctions, which shared a snippet of the video ahead of the sale that will take place on 29 June.

In it, Sheeran can be seen sporting a slicked-back Fifties hairstyle and a leather jacket while putting on an American accent.

The clip also shows the “Shape of You” musician singing “Summer Nights” together with the T-Birds.

Another moment sees Sheeran take on a solo performance of the original musical’s lesser-known song “Mooning”, in which Rump explains the origins of his nickname.

Auctioneer Paul Fairweather said of the forthcoming sale: “Over the last year or so we’ve seen an exponential increase in interest for memorabilia and collectables relating to contemporary artists, especially Ed Sheeran.

“We sold a rare early CD title for £50,000 in September of last year and since then the enquiries and consignments have been non-stop.”

Speaking about the video, Fairweather said that it is “a great watch and we think it definitely gives a hint as to Ed’s star potential”.

Last week, the Grammy Award-winner gave fans a highly anticipated update on his new music.

The 30-year-old revealed that his first solo single in four years would be available in the “next few weeks”.