Sausage Rolls for Everyone: Ed Sheeran and Elton John announce surprise LadBaby Christmas song collaboration
Sheeran says he’s ‘proud’ to be on the charity single
Ed Sheeran is competing with himself for the Christmas No 1 this year, after teaming up with LadBaby in their attempt for a record-breaking fourth time at the top of the charts.
Sheeran and Elton John, who recently released their single “Merry Christmas”, join YouTube stars Mark and Roxanne Hoyle for a re-worked version of the song, titled “Sausage Rolls for Everyone”.
Since 2018, LadBaby have raised money for the Trussell Trust food bank charity with their sausage roll-themed songs.
Sheeran said he was “proud” to be included on LadBaby's single this year.
“All profits will be donated to The Trussell Trust, which is a very wonderful and important charity, so make sure you stream it, buy it and play it on repeat,” Sheeran said.
In a statement, Hoyle said: “Ed and Elton are pop royalty and they've both had huge success at Christmas, so we're honoured and excited to be coming together to help families this Christmas... with the power of sausage rolls.”
LadBaby are currently tied with the Spice Girls and The Beatles with three consecutive Christmas No 1s apiece. This year, they face competition from Adele, Abba and Gary Barlow, plus traditional favourites by Mariah Carey and Wham!.
The full single will be released on 17 December.
Proceeds from John and Sheeran’s single “Merry Christmas”, meanwhile, will be split between the Ed Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation, and the Elton John Aids Foundation.
Read The Independent’s review of the single here.
