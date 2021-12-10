Sausage Rolls for Everyone: Ed Sheeran and Elton John announce surprise LadBaby Christmas song collaboration

Sheeran says he’s ‘proud’ to be on the charity single

Roisin O'Connor
Friday 10 December 2021 09:41
Comments
Ed Sheeran and Elton John announce Christmas song

Ed Sheeran is competing with himself for the Christmas No 1 this year, after teaming up with LadBaby in their attempt for a record-breaking fourth time at the top of the charts.

Sheeran and Elton John, who recently released their single “Merry Christmas”, join YouTube stars Mark and Roxanne Hoyle for a re-worked version of the song, titled “Sausage Rolls for Everyone”.

Since 2018, LadBaby have raised money for the Trussell Trust food bank charity with their sausage roll-themed songs.

Sheeran said he was “proud” to be included on LadBaby's single this year.

“All profits will be donated to The Trussell Trust, which is a very wonderful and important charity, so make sure you stream it, buy it and play it on repeat,” Sheeran said.

Recommended

In a statement, Hoyle said: “Ed and Elton are pop royalty and they've both had huge success at Christmas, so we're honoured and excited to be coming together to help families this Christmas... with the power of sausage rolls.”

LadBaby are currently tied with the Spice Girls and The Beatles with three consecutive Christmas No 1s apiece. This year, they face competition from Adele, Abba and Gary Barlow, plus traditional favourites by Mariah Carey and Wham!.

The full single will be released on 17 December.

Proceeds from John and Sheeran’s single “Merry Christmas”, meanwhile, will be split between the Ed Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation, and the Elton John Aids Foundation.

Read The Independent’s review of the single here.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in