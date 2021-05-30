Ed Sheeran says his daughter cries whenever he sings his new music

Ed Sheeran has revealed that his baby daughter cries whenever he sings her his new music.

The “Castle on the Hill” musician welcomed his first child, Lyra Antarctica, with wife Cherry Seaborn in August 2020.

But appearing on BBC Radio 1, Sheeran said that his daughter wasn’t the “biggest fan” of his new music.

“I’ll sing to my daughter who’s not my biggest fan. She just cries,” he said.

“I’ve got some she likes. She really likes ‘Shape of You’, the marimba sound is good but she doesn’t like anything loud or anything belt-y.”

The comment comes weeks after Sheeran sent fans wild as he seemingly teased new music on Instagram.

Sharing a picture of his back as he sat on a wall holding an acoustic guitar, the singer captioned the post: “Somethings [sic] cookin’,” with his followers speculating that a new album may be on its way.

Elsewhere in the Radio 1 interview, Sheeran also revealed that he was the “third choice” to star in the 2019 Richard Curtis romantic comedy Yesterday after both Harry Styles and Chris Martin turned the project down.