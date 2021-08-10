Ed Sheeran is playing an intimate one-off concert in September to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of his debut album.

The “Shape of You” singer announced on Tuesday (10 August) that he will perform at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on Thursday 2 September to mark the anniversary of +.

During the concert, he will play the album through in its entirety, including tracks such as “The A Team”, “Lego House” and “You Need Me, I Don’t Need You”.

Speaking about the gig, Sheeran said: “While I’ve been lucky enough to continue playing shows across the world, Shepherds Bush Empire is still really special to me.

“When I first set out in music, one of my main goals was to one day headline SBE and my first gig there is still one of my favourite shows that I’ve played. I can’t wait to get back and celebrate 10 years of + with you.”

How to get tickets

Tickets for the show will not go on general sale and are available by ballot only.

Registration is open from today and will close on Sunday (15 August) at 23.59pm.

Randomly selected fans will then be contacted via text on Tuesday 17 August with a code allowing them to access tickets when they go on sale on Wednesday 18 August at 10am. Tickets will cost £40 plus booking fees.

You can apply for tickets here.