‘I would hate for my relationship with my kid to suffer’: Ed Sheeran announces 2022 stadium tour will be his last

‘I do think life is about passing things on to the next generation and I want to put as much time into my kids as possible,’ said singer

Ellie Harrison
Wednesday 22 December 2021 17:07
Ed Sheeran to be joined by wife and daughter on 2022 tour

Ed Sheeran has announced he plans on quitting major tours in 2022 so he can spend more time with his wife Cherry Seaborn and their 16-month-old daughter, Lyra.

The singer, 30, said his forthcoming Mathematics tour will likely be his last stadium tour during a recent appearance on the Teach Me a Lesson podcast.

When asked what he would tell his older self, Sheeran said: “I would hate to get to 20 years’ time and have a relationship with my kids that had suffered because I’d chosen work over them.

“I think the pattern I see a lot in my sphere, is if I could go back it would be this: ‘I would not miss this birthday and I would not go, yes I’ll play another stadium.’”

He added: “I think it’s about finding the balance with that – and I honestly think that this next tour that I’m going on, at the end of the tour, I can’t see myself going on one of them like that again.”

Sheeran said that, at most, he would be away for “six weeks in summer or six weeks in the winter” so he can dedicate time to his young family.

He said: “I do think life is about passing things on to the next generation and I want to put as much time into my kids as possible.”

Sheeran performing on ‘Strictly’ this month

(BBC/Guy Levy)

The Mathematics tour begins next April in Dublin. Sheeran will be performing across Europe until September.

Sheeran and Seaborn have been together since 2015. They got married in 2019 and their daughter, Lyra, was born in August last year.

The musician’s last tour, Divide, comprised 260 shows across almost two and a half years between 2017 and 2019. It was the biggest, most-attended and highest-grossing of all time. Sheeran is estimated to have earned £608m for the tour.

