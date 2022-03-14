One of the songwriters accusing Ed Sheeran of plagiarising his work has described the “shock” he felt upon hearing the British star’s 2017 hit, “Shape of You”.

Sami Chokri and his co-writer, Ross O’Donoghue, have accused Sheeran and his co-writers, Johnny McDaid and Steve Mac, of copying their song “Oh Why” when creating the track.

The duo claim that the “oh I” hook in Sheeran’s song is “strikingly similar” to the “oh why” refrain in their own composition.

Sheeran, McDaid and Mac have denied allegations of plagiarism. They launched legal proceedings in May 2018, asking the High Court to declare they had not infringed any copyright.

Chokri and O’Donoghue issued their own claim months later for “copyright infringement, damages and an account of profits in relation to the alleged infringement”.

“[My girlfriend] and I were both shocked to hear the similarities in the hook of ‘Oh Why’ and ‘Shape Of You’ [on the radio],” Chokri said in a written submission to the court. “She pulled over the car and we said, ‘This is what everyone is talking about.’”

Chokri claimed that, during the promotion of “Oh Why”, he and his management attempted to get his EP, Solace, “to the attention of labels and publishers, and writers and performers, who might support and enhance my career”.

Chokri was ‘inspired by Ed Sheeran’s success’ (PA Wire)

“In particular, we discussed getting them to Ed Sheeran and Sticky Studios, where we knew that Ed Sheeran was recording around the same time,” he said.

“We wanted to get Ed and his team to hear ‘Oh Why’ as I was inspired by his success and stardom and his endorsement would be a significant boost.”

Under cross examination from Sheeran’s barrister Ian Mill QC, Chokri disagreed with the suggestion that his management firm had “singularly failed” to develop his career after the release of Solace, on which “Oh Why” featured, in June 2015.

The court heard that he only registered “Oh Why” with PRS for Music – the industry body that collects and distributes royalties – in 2017.

“My main focus for this EP was to get my name out there, like a mixtape... I didn’t think about money at all,” he said.

Sheeran said he does not recall meeting Chorki. He and his co-writers have all denied hearing “Oh Why” before writing “Shape of You”.

The trial continues.

Additional reporting by Press Association