Ed Sheeran sings in Spanish on new J Balvin collaboration ‘Sigue’

Ed Sheeran has a go at singing in Spanish on his surprise new track, “Sigue”, a collaboration with Colombian singer J Balvin.

“Sigue” is one of two songs released by the British singer-songwriter this week, along with “Forever My Love”. Both songs were made available on streaming services on the evening of Thursday 24 March.

“Sigue” incorporates traditional reggaeton beats, while the ballad “Forever My Love” – performed in a mix of Spanish and English – is backed by the acoustic guitar.

Sheeran sings in Spanish on the pre-chorus: “I’ve been craving you for a while/ Be careful of me if I catch you.”

The collaboration reportedly came about after Sheeran overheard Balvin at a New York gym and recognised his voice.

“I met J in a gym in New York last year - it was just me and him very early in the morning. I recognised his voice when he was on the phone so I just went up and said hi,” Sheeran said.

“We chatted so long, we ended up having lunch and then afternoon tea. Then just went to being mates who chatted nonstop.

“He wanted to bring me into his world, and I wanted to bring him into mine.”

Sheeran admitted it was a “proper challenge” learning Spanish for the song, but had “so much fun doing it”.

Posting to Instagram, the 31-year-old wrote: “‘Forever My Love’ and ‘Sigue’ are officially out. Hope you all enjoy these as much as we enjoyed making them x.”

“Good vibes, grateful forever,” Balvin wrote on his own page.