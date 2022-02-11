Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift release duet ‘The Joker and The Queen’

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift have released their new track – a version of Sheeran’s song “The Joker and The Queen” – 10 years after their first collaboration, “Everything Has Changed”.

“Me and Taylor first met and wrote and recorded our first song together in 2012, 10 years ago now,” the singer-songwriter wrote on Instagram, as he announced the release of the single.

“I’m so so honoured to have her on this song. Not only is she the best singer/songwriter in the world but she’s also a very close friend, I’m very lucky to have her in my life.”

For the music video accompanying the new track, Sheeran and Swift enlisted the two actors who starred in “Everything Has Changed”, now “all grown up and off to college!”.

Sheeran apparently thought of Swift for a duet when writing the original version of “The Joker and the Queen”, which features on his latest album = (Equals).

The collaboration was written between Swift and Sheeran, plus Johnny McDaid, Fred Gibson and Sam Roman.

Earlier this week, Sheeran took home the Songwriter of the Year award at the 2022 Brits, where he also performed a heavy version of his single “Bad Habits” with rock band Bring Me the Horizon.