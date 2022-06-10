There are still tickets available for some dates on Ed Sheeran’s 2022 tour on Ticketmaster.

Ed Sheeran caused a storm this year when he announced he would be dropping a brand new tour, from the UK to Australia.

In May this year, the singer shared a teaser on his socials that he would be adding songs to his album for new deluxe edition to headline the tour.

He said on Twitter: “There’s new Ed music on the way! The tour edition of = drops this Friday. Includes 9 additional tracks, 2 brand new ones, and 2 that were featured in Yesterday.”

Fans are hoping for a first listen on his new tracks, as well as the artist’s greatest hits from over the years, including “The A-Team”, “Thinking Out Loud” and “You Need Me, I Don’t Need You”.

And if his set lists in Belfast, Cardiff and Sunderland are anything to go buy, hopeful fans won’t be disappointed. Read The Independent’s full review of Sheeran’s Cardiff show here.

The tour continues tonight in Manchester (so you’re too late for those), but the good news is there are still tickets for his upcoming dates on Ticketmaster.

Sheeran is still to play a number of other venues in Manchester, as well as major music venues in Glasgow and London.

How to buy Ed Sheeran tickets in the UK

There are still tickets available right now across a number of venues in Manchester, Glasgow and London on Ticketmaster.

A number of these are available through Ticketmaster’s resale system.

How much are the remaining tickets?

Prices vary depending on venue and section. The cheapest tickets for Sheeran’s Glasgow shows start from £49.50 at Hampden Park National Stadium, going up to £82.50 for the best seats.

London tickets start at £55 with the best seats going for £91.97.

There are also Ticket and Hotel Packages available to purchase via Eventtravel,

What are the UK dates still to come?

Sheeran has already played incredible shows in Belfast, Cardiff and Sunderland. There are remaining UK dates across Manchester, Glasgow and London, but many are sold out already.

The remaining dates with tickets still available are as follows:

11 June: Manchester Etihad Stadium

12 June: Manchester Etihad Stadium

16 June: Glasgow Hampden Park National Stadium

17 June: Glasgow Hampden Park National Stadium

24 June: London Wembley Stadium

25 June: London Wembley Stadium

29 June: London Wembley Stadium

30 June: London Wembley Stadium

1 July: London Wembley Stadium

Tickets are available online at Ticketmaster.co.uk.