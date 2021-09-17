Ed Sheeran has announced a new world tour which will include stadium dates in London, Manchester, Cardiff, Glasgow and Newcastle.

The musician will embark on the “+ - = ÷ x Tour” (pronounced as the “Mathmatics Tour”) in 2022, following on from the release of his new album, titled =,in October.

Sheeran’s tour begins in Cork, Ireland, next April, transferring to Limerick, Belfast and Cardiff shortly after.

In June, Sheeran plays two nights at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light and two gigs at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium, before heading to Glasgow’s Hampden Park for a further two performances.

Sheeran’s final UK dates come at London’s Wembley Stadium, where the musician is set to perform three nights in a row. He then heads to central Europe and Scandinavia, with dates in further territories yet to be announced.

Tickets to the tour will be available to purchase here.

There is no pre-sale option available for ticket purchases. The general sale begins on Saturday 25 September, at the following times (depending on territory):

8am BST: Ireland and Northern Ireland

9am BST: England, Wales and Scotland

10am BST: Austria, Germany, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Poland and France

11am BST: Denmark, Sweden and Finland