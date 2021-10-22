Award-winning Swedish rapper Einar has been shot and killed in Stockholm at the age of 19.

The artist – real name was Nils Kurt Erik Einar Gronberg – was one of Sweden’s most popular rappers.

Per Reuters, no arrests have been made so far. The shooting took place on Thursday (21 October) in the Swedish capital’s upmarket suburb of Hammarby Sjostad.

In an incident last year, Einar was assaulted and abducted by rival rappers, whom it was determined had links with a Stockholm-based gang.

Several people were charged for their roles in the kidnapping and sentenced to prison, including the Swedish rapper Yasin Byn.

Speaking to Swedish news service TT, the country’s prime minister Stefan Lofven said: “A young life has been extinguished, and I understand that he meant a lot to many young people. It is tragic.”

Reports have stated that it is believed the incident was gang-related.

Einar released four albums since making his debut at the age of 16.

He won multiple Swedish Grammys and accumulated tens of millions of streams on online music platforms.