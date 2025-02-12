Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elon Musk and Grimes announced the birth of their baby boy in May 2020.

The billionaire Tesla CEO replied to one of his Twitter followers to reveal that Grimes was in labour.

“A few hours away!” Musk tweeted, later adding: “Mom & baby all good.”

When asked to reveal the name of his son, Musk tweeted: “X Æ A-12 Musk.”

At first it was not clear if Musk was joking about the name, or if he was being cryptic. It later turned out he was being serious.

After the name was announced, speculation arose that it might fall foul of the law in California, where the couple live, as names can only use the 26 alphabetical characters of the English language, according to the state constitution.

Grimes then confirmed that they had changed the name to “X Æ A-Xii”, adding: “Roman numerals. Looks better tbh.”

What does it mean?

Explaining the meaning behind the name, Grimes said “X” stands for “the unknown variable”. Meanwhile, “Æ” is the Elven spelling of AI, which is shorthand for artificial intelligence and the word for “love” in several languages, such as Japanese.

“A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favourite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent,” she added. The “A” in the name also represents “Archangel”, the title of a song by Burial that she has previously described as her favourite.

How do you pronounce it?

Grimes and Musk seem to have different ideas of how to pronounce the name. “It’s just X, like the letter X. Then AI. Like how you said the letter A then I,” Grimes said.

Musk, meanwhile, told podcast host Joe Rogan: “I mean, it’s just X, the letter X. And then, the Æ is, like, pronounced ‘Ash’... and then, A-12, A-12 is my contribution,” he said.