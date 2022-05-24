The Kid Laroi has shared the financial advice that Elon Musk gave him in 2021.

The Australian rapper appeared on Saturday Night Live in May 2021 for a performance of his song “Without You” with Miley Cyrus.

It was here that he ran into the Tesla CEO at the show’s afterparty, where he asked Musk for advice.

“He’s like, actually a really down-to-earth just he’s just like, hanging out,” the musician told Australian radio station Nova’s Fitzy and Wippa.

“So I went up and I asked him, and he basically told me to invest in something that I love. Which I thought was great advice.”

He continued: “You know, obviously, you expect someone to give you an entire plan, ‘All right, that’s what you do.’

“But then I walked away realising like, ‘Damn, that is probably the best financial advice you could give anyone.’ Because if you don’t believe in something, then how is everybody else gonna believe in it?”

The Kid Laroi added: “He could tell me something to invest in whatever. But if I don’t believe in it, then why would I do it, you know?”

Last week, Musk was accused of sexually harassing a flight attendant by exposing himself on a 2016 private jet flight to London.

Musk has denied the claims, calling them “utterly untrue”.