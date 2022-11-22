Jump to content

Elon Musk responds to ‘crybaby’ Trent Reznor after Nine Inch Nails frontman exits Twitter

Musician called Musk’s takeover of Twitter ‘embarassing’

Annabel Nugent
Tuesday 22 November 2022 08:45
Comments
Elon Musk says he will reverse Donald Trump's Twitter ban

Elon Musk has responded after the frontman of Nine Inch Nails quit Twitter.

Trent Reznor, the lead singer of the rock band, deactivated his account on Sunday (20 November).

Shortly after, Reznor, 57,  gave an interview to The Hollywood Reporter in which he called Musk’s takeover of the social media platform an “embarrassment”.

He added: “We don’t need the arrogance of the billionaire class to feel like they can just come in and solve everything.”

It seems Musk saw Reznor’s tweet, because the Tesla founder referenced the musician in a later social media post.

Musk replied to a tweet by @Catturd that read: “48 hours since Elon Musk reinstated President Trump’s Twitter account and the world still hasn’t ended.”

The Twitter CEO responded: “And it turns out that Trent ‘nine inch nails’ Reznor is actually a crybaby.”

One person then defended Reznor, replying to Musk: “You are [a] a stupid idiot. Trent Reznor is one of the best musicians ever.”

The SpaceX founder said: “I like his music tbh, but maybe Etsy is more his style.”

Jack White, formerly of The White Stripes, also deactivated his account over the weekend. He did so in reaction to Musk reinstating former president Donald Trump’s account on the platform.

“We are not going to even tangentially support you or this platform that will help conspiracy spreading liars and out of touch narci-capitalists tear this country apart, all for Trump’s ego and your tax break agenda,” said White.

On Sunday (20 November), Musk reinstated Trump’s account on Twitter.

The controversial move reverses a ban that had kept Trump off the social media site since a pro-Trump mob attacked the US Capitol on 6 January 2021.

Thank you for registering

