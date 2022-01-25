Elton John has postponed some of his forthcoming tour dates after testing positive for Covid.

The singer-songwriter had been scheduled to play concerts in Dallas, Texas on Tuesday (25 January) and Wednesday (26 January) as part of his ongoing farewell tour.

John issued a statement on Instagram apologising to fans for the postponements, saying it was a “massive disappointment” to have to reschedule.

In the social media post, John confirmed he had been fully vaccinated and boosted, and is currently experiencing only mild symptoms of the virus.

“Hi everyone, wanted to send a message to let you know that I have contracted Covid and so have had to reschedule my shows in Dallas,” wrote the musician.

“If you have tickets, you’ll be contacted with the new dates really soon,” he continued. “It’s always a massive disappointment to move shows and I’m so sorry to anyone who’s been inconvenienced by this but I want to keep myself and my team safe.”

He said that he was currently expecting to be able to return to the stage in time for planned shows in Arkansas later this week.

John concluded the message by thanking his fans “for all your love and support”.

“I can’t wait to see you all soon!” added the “Crocodile Rock” singer.