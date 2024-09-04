Support truly

Sir Elton John has revealed he’s been slowly healing from a “severe eye infection” that has left his vision impaired.

The 77-year-old British singer-songwriter shared the news in an Instagram post shared on Tuesday (September 3).

“Over the summer, I’ve been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye. I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye,” John said in the statement.

“I am so grateful for the excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family, who have taken such good care of me over the last several weeks. I have been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home, and am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery thus far.”

Several high-profile figures, including tennis star Billie Jean King, responded in the comments section wishing him good health.

“Sending our love and support your way. Feel better soon, friend,” King wrote, with Canadian fashion model Linda Evangelista adding: “Sending you love and wishing you a speedy recovery.”

Actor and chef David Burtka also sent “healing vibes,” while indie-pop singer Spencer Sutherland commented: “I Love you Elton.”

Fellow singer TJ Osbourne of Brothers Osbourne said: “Take your time and recover, Elton. We’ll be here waiting for your return when you’re healthy and ready.”

This isn’t the only health challenge John has faced this year. In January, the “Tiny Dancer” singer underwent knee replacement surgery. The procedure left him unable to attend the postponed Emmys ceremony, where he completed his EGOT status after winning the Outstanding Variety Special (Live) category.

Elton John revealed he’s been healing from a ‘severe eye infection’ ( Getty Images for The Rock and Ro )

In March, he underwent a second knee replacement on his other knee.

“By the time the summer rolls around, he’ll have two brand new spanking knees,” his husband David Furnish told The Sun at the time, adding that John was “doing amazing.”

Last week, John unveiled the first movie poster for his forthcoming documentary Elton John: Never Too Late, which lands on Disney+ on December 13.

“This documentary is such a special journey through the memories, music, and moments that have shaped my life,” the singer wrote on Instagra

Directed by Furnish and JR Cutler, the movie features never-before-seen concert footage of John over the past 50 years, as well as hand-written diary entries and present-day footage of him and his family.