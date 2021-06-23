Elton John has announced that his Farewell Yellow Brick Road – The Final Tour will conclude next year, with five new stadium dates announced in the UK and more in Europe and North America.

Many of the dates will mark the final time the legendary musician performs in those cities on tour.

The UK venues include the Liberty Stadium in Swansea, the Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol, and Anfield Stadium in Liverpool. The final dates are currently scheduled to take place over two nights at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, in November 2022.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale on 30 June at 10pm, and will be available from Ticketmaster, AXS, Alt Tickets and Gigantic.

American Express Card members will get exclusive presale access to all UK show dates beginning Thursday 24 June at 10am until Tuesday 29 June at 10pm.

See the full dates below:

EUROPEAN DATES

Friday 27 May 2022 – Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank Park

Sunday 29 May 2022 – Leipzig, Red Bull Arena

Saturday 4 June 2022 – Milan, San Siro Stadium

Tuesday 7 June 2022 – Horsens, CASA Arena

Thursday 9 June 2022 – Arnhem, GelreDome

Saturday 11 June 2022 – Paris, La Defense Arena

UK DATES

Wednesday 15 June 2022 – Norwich, Carrow Road

Friday 17 June 2022 – Liverpool, Anfield Stadium

Sunday 19 June 2022 – Sunderland, Stadium of Light

Wednesday 22 June 2022 – Bristol, Ashton Gate Stadium

Wednesday 29 June 2022 – Swansea, Liberty Stadium

NORTH AMERICAN DATES

15 July 2022 - Philadelphia, PA, Citizens Bank Park

18 July 2022 - Detroit, MI, Comerica Park

23 July 2022 - East Rutherford, NJ, MetLife Stadium

28 July 2022 - Foxboro MA, Gillette Stadium

30 July 2022 - Cleveland, OH, Progressive Field

5 August 2022 - Chicago, IL, Soldier Field

7 September 2022 - Toronto, ON, Rogers Centre

10 September 2022 - Syracuse, NY, Carrier Dome

16 September 2022 - Pittsburgh, OH, PNC Park

18 September 2022 - Charlotte, NC, Bank of America Stadium

22 September 2022 - Atlanta, GA, Mercedes-Benz Stadium

24 September 2022 - Washington, DC, Nationals Park

30 September 2022 - Arlington, TX, Globe Life Field

2 October 2022 - Nashville, TN, Nissan Stadium

21 October 2022 - Vancouver, BC, BC Place

29 October 2022 - San Antonio, TX, Alamodome

4 November 2022 - Houston, TX, Minute Maid Park

12 November 2022 - Phoenix, AZ, Chase Field

19 November 2022 - Los Angeles, CA, Dodger Stadium

20 November 2022 - Los Angeles, CA, Dodger Stadium

John originally announced his final tour before retiring from live music in 2018, after half a century of touring.

“My priorities have changed,” John told guests during the press conference at Gotham Hall in New York. “My priorities are my children, my husband and my family.”

The plan was to play 300 shows over three years, but this was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

“I thought the time was right to say thank you to all my fans around the world globally and then just say goodbye and have a breather. It’s not to say I’m not going to be creative anymore.”

The 74-year-old said if he were to play live again after the Yellow Brick Road tour was completed, it would be “a residency like Kate Bush”.

“I don’t want to go out with a whimper – I want to go out with a big bang.”

John still plans to continue making albums and releasing music after the tour ends.