Elton John has postponed the European and UK dates of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour due to “considerable pain” and “discomfort” caused by an injury sustained while on holiday.

The veteran musician says he fell “awkwardly” on a hard surface at the end of his summer break, injuring his hip.

“At the end of my summer break I fell awkwardly on a hard surface and have been in considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since,” he wrote in a statement posted to his social media accounts.

“Despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving.”

“I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications. I will be undertaking a program of intensive physiotherapy that will ensure a full recovery and a return to full mobility without pain,” the 74-year-old singer revealed.

John shared that he still intends to perform during his upcoming charity gig for Global Citizen on 25 September “as I don’t want to let a charity down”.

“Being just five songs it’s a very different physical undertaking to the demands of playing for close to three hours every night on tour and travelling overnight between countries,” he said. “After this, I will be having the operation to ensure the tour can get back on the road in January 2022 in New Orleans.

“I know how patient my incredible fans have been since Covid halted touring last year, and it breaks my heart to keep you waiting any longer. I completely feel your frustrations after the year we’ve had,” John added.

“I promise you this – the shows will return to the road next year and I will make sure they are more than worth the wait.”

Information about tickets for the rescheduled UK and European tour have not been revealed yet.

This is the second time John has rescheduled this tour.