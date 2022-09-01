Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sir Elton John marked the 25th anniversary of his close friend Diana Princess of Wales’ death on Wednesday (31 August) with a photo of the two of them.

The 75-year-old musician captioned post on Instagram: “You will always be missed.”

Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry, was 36 when she was killed in a car crash in Paris on 31 August 1997.

In 1981, when Prince Andrew turned 21, Sir Elton was reportedly hired to perform at the birthday celebration and it was there that he met Diana and the pair bonded over a Charleston dance on the dancefloor.

They became close friends, sharing a passion for raising awareness of Aids.

Following her death in 1997, Sir Elton performed at Diana’s funeral after the lyrics to his hit song “Candle In The Wind” were adapted to reflect her life.

The song tapped into the nation’s grief and went on to become the biggest-selling single in UK chart history up to that date.

The Rocketman singer has regularly supported her sons William and Harry over the years and attended both their royal weddings alongside his husband, David Furnish.

Additional reporting from PA