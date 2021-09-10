Elton John is set to resume his last ever tour, Farewell Yellow Brick Road, on 28 September in Denmark.

The tour, which began in 2018, is currently scheduled to last until 2023, though the “Tiny Dancer” singer has already extended it several times.

The UK leg of the tour will start on 30 October in Manchester and run until the end of the year, with the final concert taking place in Glasgow on 14 December.

John will then return to the UK next June for a series of stadium shows, performing in Liverpool, Norwich, Sunderland, Bristol and Swansea. He also announced that he will be performing in Hyde Park as part of the British Summer Time festival series.

This group of shows are currently scheduled to be his last ever UK tour dates.

For the Hyde Park gig, which will take place on 24 June, fans were granted presale access if they ordered the “Rocket Man” singer’s latest album from his website.

Tickets go on general sale tomorrow (10 September) at 10am and can be bought from Ticketmaster here.

Tickets for the rest of John’s shows can be found on Ticketmaster here.

(Getty Images)

Commenting on the lengthy farewell tour, John said: “I’m going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career. This has been an incredible tour so far, full of the most amazing highs, and I look forward to making more wonderful memories with you at these final shows.”