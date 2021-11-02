Elton John fans have shared their support for the singer after he gave an update on his recent health problems.

The “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” singer-songwriter told Lorraine Kelly on her ITV talk show that he “wouldn’t be 100 per cent confident” of his ability to perform at the moment, because he is “in pain most of the time”.

John recently postponed the remaining dates on the UK and European legs of his farewell tour, after suffering a hip problem that required surgery.

“I can’t move sideways, I can’t get in and out of a car,” he said on Lorraine. “The decision had to be made because I wouldn’t want to go on stage and give less than 100 per cent.

“I don’t know, with a year and a half of touring, how long my hip would last. It probably wouldn’t.”

Fans expressed their sympathy for the artist on social media.

“Sir Elton John is definitely worth the wait, he’s an awesome entertainer!” wrote one person. “Get well soon Sir Elton!”

“Oh no sorry to hear that Elton John,” wrote another. “Please let us know how you get on. I’ll say a wee [prayer] and light a candle for you.”

John’s latest album, The Lockdown Sessions, reached No 1 in the UK charts earlier this week.

