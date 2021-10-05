Elton John says Young Thug is a better freestyler than Eminem

Elton John has claimed that Young Thug is a better freestyle rapper than Eminem.

John recently recorded with Thug for the “Tiny Dancer” singer’s upcoming album, The Lockdown Sessions. The two plus Nicki Minaj collaborated on the song, “Always Love You”.

In an interview with Billboard, John revealed that he thought Thug had the upper hand over Eminem: “I mean, I’ve seen Marshall [Mathers] do it in Detroit, but I’ve never seen someone like Thug come in and do that.”

John added that he was “blown away” by what Thug produced and went into detail on the recording process: “In the end, I had to leave because I think he felt a bit intimidated that I was there and I just wanted him to relax.

“But it’s just an amazing moment in my musical life. I have no understanding of how rap records are put together and it’s fascinating to watch.”

Thug and John first worked together in 2018 the rapper sampled “Rocket Man” for his track, “High”. Though they didn’t record then, Thug wanted to meet the pop legend and talk music.

John ended up offering him advice after finding out the rapper used to be a choirboy: “‘Sing more. Don’t just rap, sing more, because the mixture of rap and musicianship and melody is what really makes rap take off.’ And he’s doing that now.”

The relationship between John and Eminem goes back over 20 years to when they performed “Stan” together at the 2001 Grammy Awards.

Sir Elton John is 74 today (Getty)

Since then, they have remained close, and Eminem credits John with helping him stay sober whilst recovering from drug addiction.