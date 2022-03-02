The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Elvis Costello reflects on meeting wife Diana Krall ‘onstage in front of a billion people’
‘Thankfully we saw our future the same way’
Elvis Costello has reflected on the unusual way he met his wife, in front of millions of people watching the Grammy Awards.
The English singer-songwriter, born Declan Patrick MacManus, has been married to Canadian jazz pianist and singer Diana Krall since 2003.
Appearing on Jessie Ware’s Table Manners podcast, which she hosts with her mother, Lennie Ware, Costello spoke about the moment they met.
“We met, weirdly enough, onstage in front of a billion people,” he said. “We met giving an award.”
Asked by Jessie Ware if the attraction was “instant”, Costello said it was for him, “certainly, but I didn’t know how I would ever broach the subject”.
The pair soon became friends and, Costello said, “thankfully saw our future the same way”.
He clarified that he and Krall had met briefly before but their first proper encounter “makes it sound as if it was put together by the gods of showbusiness”.
“It was just a coincidence,” he added.
Costello and Krall share twin sons, Dexter and Frank, who were born in 2006. He also has an older son, Matthew, from his first marriage to Mary Burgoyne.
Costello, Krall and their children recently moved from her native Vancouver to Manhattan, New York.
