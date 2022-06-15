Rod Stewart and Elvis Costello have engaged in an online battle of words, with jabs made about the Jubilee concert and hair loss.

The feud between the veteran singers was sparked after Costello commented on Stewart’s performance at the Platinum Party at the Palace earlier this month.

According to The Mirror, the “She” singer told his audience at a recent Glasgow show that he was in Brighton while the Jubilee concert took place at Buckingham Palace.

When the crowd seemed to respond with some boos, Costello reportedly added: “But the show was good, wasn’t it? Wasn’t it? No, it was sh**e.”

Continuing his critique of the show, he apparently mentioned his disagreement with Stewart performing Neil Diamond’s song “Sweet Caroline”, as well as commenting on him having a “bad night”, vocally.

“I mean, I know you all love him and he’s one of yours and everything, but Rod. What the f**k?” asked Costello.

“I must say, listen we all have bad nights vocally, but for f**k’s sake, ‘Sweet f***ing Caroline’? Are you f***ing kidding me?”

Sir Rod Stewart performs at the Platinum Party at the Palace (REUTERS)

He then suggested that Stewart could have performed his own hit, the 1972’s “You Wear It Well”.

After seeing Costello’s comments reported online, Stewart used social media to address his musical colleague and to explain the reasons for his supposed vocal issues.

“Dear Elvis, Yes my voice was rough cos of Covid. I apologise,” wrote Stewart on Twitter. “I thought it better it to make an appearance rather than let everyone down so sorry. By the way, where’s your hair gone mate????? Sir Rod.”

In response, Costello took the opportunity to praise Stewart’s discography, rather than offer further opinions on his vocal abilities.

“Dear Lord Stewart,” wrote Costello, “you know I love you. Think the Queen would have loved ‘You Wear It Well’ or even ‘Hot Legs.’

“As to gigs, I had a stinker the other night in Liverpool. They come and go, like hair, which I keep sewn in my hat. Up The Republic.”

Concluding his message, Costello signed his name as “Elvis O.rrible B.loody E.erbet” – a joking take on his own OBE status.