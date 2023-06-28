Elvis’ stepbrother apologises for making ‘derogatory comments’ about singer’s death

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Elvis Presley’s stepbrother has apologised for the “derogatory comments” he made in a newly released documentary about the King of Rock and Roll.

During an on-camera interview featured in the Amazon Prime Video series Elvis’ Women, David Stanley made shocking allegations about the singer.

According to the Irish Mirror, Stanley claimed that Presley had “killed himself” and was “tormented by guilt over his young lovers”.

He added that Presley’s “taste for young girls, aged 15 or 16” sickened him, calling it a “miracle” that the musician wasn’t “busted”.

Now, six months after the three-part docuseries’ December 2022 debut, Stanley has expressed remorse for his “irresponsible actions”.

“To all the Elvis Fans and associates that follow me here in Facebook and beyond [sic]. I am sorry for the derogatory comments I made in a documentary about Elvis that was filmed last year,” he wrote in an Instagram post on Monday (26 June).

“There is no excuse for my comments and I can fully understand why you would be angered. I love and will always love Elvis and being part of his family,” he continued.

“He is more than worthy of the love you have for him. He loved you. I love you and all I can ask of you is for you to forgive me for my irresponsible actions.”

Stanley’s mother married Presley’s father in 1960 before they divorced four years later.

In addition to Stanley, the streamer’s documentary includes exclusive interviews with his former lovers and women claiming to have been targets of the “Can’t Help Falling in Love” singers’ alleged predatory behaviour.

The docuseries seeks to uncover “a man who was much more complex than the public perception of the titular American icon. Presley was, at his core, a man who was fighting demons, addictions and profound loneliness – something the carefully curated myth fails to embrace, until now”, according to its description.

Since Presley’s death in 1977 from a heart attack at the age of 42, numerous claims have been published alleging he pursued relationships with underage girls.

He met and began dating his ex-wife Priscilla when she was 14, and he was 24. In a 1985 feature written for People, Priscilla opened up about their relationship, saying: “He molded me into his woman. I wore the clothes, hairstyle and makeup of his careful choosing.”

The two were together for a total of 14 years. They eventually separated after four years of marriage, before finalising their divorce a year later. Together they shared Presley’s only child, the late Lisa Marie.

Elvis’ Women is currently out now on Prime Video in the UK.