‘Eclectic is what we do best’: Introducing Main Stage venue Elysium in Swansea

The Independent’s next Main Stage venue is Elysium in Swansea, which holds personal meaning for me as it’s where I first cut my teeth as an aspiring music critic, while studying there as an undergraduate.

At the time, Swansea had a thriving live music scene and saw a string of future stars play grassroots venues, including Ed Sheeran, Hozier and Ben Howard. After something of a lull leading up to the pandemic, a dedicated community of music fans have transformed the local music scene once again.

This includes Scott Mackay, a Swansea-born music fan who worked a variety of odd jobs before landing a gig at Elysium on the High Street, where he now works as venue manager.

Hi Scott, how did you end up running Elysium?

Worked in all sorts of jobs, from forestry to accounts for a computer game company, then got stuck in hospitality for a while but I was lucky enough to know someone who recommended me for a job at Elysium. I’ve not really looked back, really – it’s such an exciting time and amazing to be in a job where I can book bands.

What’s the ethos behind the venue?

Eclectic is what we do really well, we’ve had events in the past where the opening act was a Welsh band playing tunes on the harp and they’ve been followed by a punk band. I think people’s music tastes are broader than they were in the past, perhaps because of how they’re consuming it.

Elysium started as an art gallery about 17 years ago, and occupied various sites around town. This current site we’ve been in since 2018, and we’ve got another three sites that are all artist’s studios, and we’ve got our eye on a fourth site.

It’s definitely a multi-disciplinary space, we’ve got a beer garden at the back, a massive gallery space which used to be a nightclub, and then the bar itself which is a floor show. I’m always honest with artists about the space and what we can offer – if people are looking for all the bells and whistles then that’s not us, but the feedback is usually that artists love the vibe of the place, they like the fact that it’s a floor show. And there are lots of other places to play around town, it’s a really good ecosystem and a brilliant time to be involved in music in Swansea.

Elysium manager Scott Mackay ( Kelsey Jones )

What are the biggest struggles for a grassroots music venue?

The cost of everything is the biggest problem. There’s no money in running a venue – we’re lucky to have an amazing team and I love the job so I probably do a fair bit of unpaid work because I love it and it makes stuff happen. But the costs of running things are getting pretty eye-watering, even as we do everything we can do to keep them down.

It was a real eye-opener for me – I was chatting to James Walker who’s played twice for us now. He was talking about playing sold-out theatres in Germany where one venue he played at, they get £10,000 a year from the German government to book bands. Swansea Council have been brilliant lately, though, they’ve done loads of outreach and created some new positions in the arts, specifically for music to try and help this grassroots thing that’s going on in the city. As a whole, though, we don’t really see much from the government, I feel like we just get tied in with the hospitality industry, and if it weren’t for the work of people like the Music Venue Trust we’d be in a much worse position.

What does the venue have coming up this year?

We’re pretty booked up until October now which is a mad position to be in. We just had Scottish funk-rockers High Fade play to a sold out room, and have some amazing acts lined up including Boris and The Joy (who’s the guitarist from Gogo Bordello) in July. There's Hippy Death Cult, an American stoner band, El Khat (a Yemeni prog band who play instruments made from recycled instruments), Cardiff psych-rockers Dactyl Terra, and lots of local acts including an incredible band called Monet who are making waves in the local scene. We’ve got art workshops, an exhibition curated by the queer community… there's a lot going on!

Honourary mentions go to:

Neuadd Ogwen in Bethesda, The Bank Vault in Aberystwyth, The Bunkhouse in Swansea, Acapela Studio in Pentyrch, Cardiff, and Porter’s in Cardiff.

Please find a translated Welsh version of this article below:

Lleoliad Prif Lwyfan nesaf yr Independent yw Elysium yn Abertawe, sy'n dal ystyr personol i mi gan mai dyma lle torrais fy nannedd fel beirniad cerdd am y tro cyntaf wrth astudio fel myfyriwr israddedig.

Ar y pryd, roedd gan Abertawe byd gerddoriaeth fyw lewyrchus a gwelwyd cyfres o sêr y dyfodol yn chwarae mewn lleoliadau ar lawr gwlad, gan gynnwys Ed Sheeran, Hozier a Ben Howard. Ar ôl rhywfaint o dawelwch yn arwain at y pandemig, mae cymuned ymroddedig o gefnogwyr cerddoriaeth wedi trawsnewid y byd gerddoriaeth leol unwaith eto. Mae hyn yn cynnwys Scott Mackay, cefnogwr a aned yn Abertawe a weithiodd amrywiaeth o fân swyddi cyn glanio gig yn Elysium ar y Stryd Fawr, lle mae bellach yn gweithio fel rheolwr lleoliad.

Music fans watch a gig at Elysium in Swansea, Wales ( Supplied )

Helo Scott, sut wnaethoch chi bennu lan yn redeg Elysium?

Dw i wedi gweithio mewn pob math o swyddi, o goedwigaeth i gyfrifon i gwmni gemau cyfrifiadurol, yna wedi bod yn sownd mewn lletygarwch am gyfnod, ond roeddwn i'n ddigon ffodus i adnabod rhywun a'm hargymhellodd ar gyfer swydd yn Elysium. Dw i ddim wedi edrych yn ôl, a dweud y gwir – mae'n gyfnod mor gyffrous a rhyfeddol i fod mewn swydd lle gallaf bwcio bandiau.

Beth yw'r ethos y tu ôl i'r lleoliad?

Eclectig yw'r hyn rydyn ni'n ei wneud yn dda iawn; rydyn ni wedi cael digwyddiadau yn y gorffennol lle'r act agoriadol oedd band Cymraeg yn chwarae alawon ar y delyn wedi'i ddilyn gan fand pync. Rwy'n meddwl bod chwaeth cerddoriaeth pobl yn ehangach nag yn y gorffennol, efallai oherwydd sut maen nhw'n ei ddefnyddio.

Dechreuodd Elysium fel oriel gelf tua 17 mlynedd yn ôl, ac mae wedi meddiannu gwahanol safleoedd o gwmpas y dref. Rydyn ni wedi bod yn y lleoliad hon ers 2018, ac mae gennym ni dri safle arall sydd i gyd yn stiwdios artistiaid, ac mae gennym ni lygaid ar bedwaredd safle.

Mae'n bendant yn ofod amlddisgyblaethol; mae gennym ni ardd gwrw yn y cefn, oriel anferth a arferai fod yn glwb nos, ac yna'r bar ei hun sy'n sioe llawr. Dwi wastad yn onest efo artistiaid am y gofod a beth allwn ni ei gynnig – os ydy pobl yn chwilio am grand a'r holl shebang yna nid dyna ni, ond yr adborth fel arfer yw bod artistiaid yn caru naws y lle, maen nhw'n hoffi'r ffaith ei fod yn sioe llawr. Ac mae llawer o lefydd eraill i chwarae o gwmpas y dref, mae'n ecosystem dda iawn ac yn amser gwych i fod yn rhan o gerddoriaeth yn Abertawe.

Beth yw'r brwydrau mwyaf am leoliad cerddoriaeth ar lawr gwlad?

Cost popeth yw'r broblem fwyaf. Does dim arian mewn rhedeg lleoliad – rydyn ni'n lwcus i gael tîm anhygoel ac rydw i'n caru'r swydd felly dw i'n gwneud tipyn o waith di-dâl oherwydd rydw i wrth fy modd ac mae'n gwneud i bethau ddigwydd. Ond mae costau rhedeg pethau yn eithaf syfrdanol, hyd yn oed wrth i ni wneud popeth y gallwn ei wneud i'w cadw i lawr.

Roedd yn agoriad llygad go iawn i mi – roeddwn yn sgwrsio gyda James Walker sydd wedi chwarae ddwywaith i ni nawr. Roedd yn sôn am chwarae theatrau yn yr Almaen a werthodd pob tocyn, lle bu'n chwarae mewn un lleoliad sy'n cael £10,000 y flwyddyn gan lywodraeth yr Almaen i fwcio bandiau. Mae Cyngor Abertawe wedi bod yn wych yn ddiweddar; maen nhw wedi gwneud llawer o allgymorth a chreu rhai swyddi newydd yn y celfyddydau, yn benodol ar gyfer cerddoriaeth i geisio helpu'r pethau llawr gwlad sy'n digwydd yn y ddinas. Ond yn gyffredinol, nid ydym yn gweld llawer gan y llywodraeth mewn gwirionedd, rwy'n teimlo ein bod ni'n cael ein clymu i'r diwydiant lletygarwch, ac oni bai am waith pobl fel y Music Venue Trust byddem ni mewn sefyllfa llawer gwaeth.

Beth sydd gan y lleoliad ar y gweill eleni?

Rydyn ni bron wedi bwcio'n llawn tan fis Hydref nawr sy'n sefyllfa wallgof i fod ynddo. Rydym ni newydd gael ffync-rocwyr o'r Alban, High Fade, yn chwarae i ystafell oedd wedi gwerthu pob tocyn, ac mae gennym ni actau anhygoel ar y gweill gan gynnwys Boris a The Joy (y gitarydd o Gogo Bordello) ym mis Gorffennaf. Mae Hippy Death Cult, band stoner Americanaidd, El Khat (band prog o Yemeni sy'n chwarae offerynnau wedi'u gwneud o offerynnau wedi'u hailgylchu), seic-rocwyr o Gaerdydd, Dactyl Terra, a llawer o berfformwyr lleol gan gynnwys band anhygoel o'r enw Monet sy'n gwneud tonnau yn y byd leol. Mae gennym ni weithdai celf, arddangosfa wedi'i churadu gan y gymuned cwiar... Mae digonedd yn digwydd!