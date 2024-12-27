Eminem gives verdict on whether he will do an album with 50 Cent

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Eminem has given his verdict on whether he would be open to working on an album with his friend and longtime collaborator 50 Cent.

The two rappers’ careers have been closely linked since they found fame in the late Nineties and early Noughties, with Eminem releasing his acclaimed debut album The Slim Shady LP in 1999, and 50 Cent’s debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’ being released four years later in 2003, with Eminem as an executive producer.

Eminem initially signed the “In Da Club” musician to his Shady Records label, and the latter contributed four songs to the 8 Mile soundtrack the same year. Eminem appeared on two tracks on Get Rich or Die Tryin’, including “Patiently Waiting” and “Don’t Push Me”

In a new interview, the “Lose Yourself” musician was asked how he’d feel about recording a full album alongside the “21 Questions” rapper, and replied: “That would be great.”

He continued: “I mean, I think that we just got to stop bull****ing and just do it.”

“I would never say it’s not possible,” he told SiriusXM’s Whoo’s House Podcast on Wednesday (25 December).

The pair recently worked together on Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg’s album, Missionary, appearing on the song “Gunz N Smoke”.

The duo have previously recorded several songs together, including “Encore”, “Hail Mary”, “Gatman and Robin”, “Crack a Bottle”, “The Re-Up” and “Is This Love (‘09)”.

open image in gallery 50 Cent and Eminem pictured in 2024 ( AFP via Getty Images )

For live shows, the pair have often supported each other, with 50 Cent joining Eminem on several tours, including The Home & Home Tour in 2010, and at Eminem’s co-headlining Super Bowl halftime show in 2019.

They have also collaboratively appeared on other artists’ songs over the years, but never exclusively made an album together.

open image in gallery Eminem and 50 Cent pictured together in 2003 ( Getty Images )

Even away from music, the pair have worked together on TV shows. In 2021, 50 Cent directed an episode of his Starz series BMF that featured Eminem in a cameo appearance as White Boy Rick.

“When Eminem found out I was directing, he committed to do it, and working together was natural,” 50 Cent told Entertainment Weekly at the time. “It was an honour to have him on the show and it made this episode extra special.”

Last year, 50 cent revealed that the pair were developing a modern version of 8 Mile for the small screen, teasing that it’s “gonna be big”.

“I think it should be there for his legacy, because if you don’t see… it’s important to me that they understand it,” he said.