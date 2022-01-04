Eminem bought a Bored Ape NFT resembling him for £334,000

Peony Hirwani
Tuesday 04 January 2022 07:09
Eminem spent nearly £334,000 to buy a Bored Ape Yacht Club non-fungible token (NFT).

According to Decrypt, the 49-year-old rapper purchased the NFT that resembles him for 123.45 Ethereum.

The rapper also changed his Twitter avatar to a photograph of the NFT.

So far, Eminem has bought approximately 15 NFTs on OpenSea under the name Shady Holdings.

One of the NFT sellers, named GeeGazza, wrote on Twitter: “I’m living in a simulation.”

“Thank you @Eminem for buying my ape and joining the club! Madness. Let me write a lyric in your next single,” he added.

Earlier last year, GeeGazza also shared that he had been “hoping to sell this ape to Eminem for months now”.

“I still think Eminem is destined to buy my Bored Ape one day,” he wrote in November 2021. “You don’t understand how long I’ve been manifesting that Eminem buys my ape.”

Eminem hasn’t publicly spoken about the purchase so far. However, the changing his Twitter profile photo to that of the NFT makes it clear he was behind the purchase.

The rapper isn’t the only celebrity artist to buy a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT. Last year, rappers Post Malone and Lil Baby also bought their respective tokens.

