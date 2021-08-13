Eminem’s adopted child has come out as non-binary.

The 19-year-old made the announcement in a TikTok video, where they told their followers their name is Stevie.

They said their chosen pronouns were “they / she / he” and added the hashtags “genderfluid” and “bi”.

Eminem, 48, legally adopted Stevie in 2005 after reconciling with his ex Kim Scott, who is Stevie’s mother.

In one of the TikTok videos, Stevie tracked their transformation, before revealing their name alongside the caption “all pronouns”.

The video began with the words: “Watch me become more comfortable with myself.”

Eminem’s adopted child Stevie shared their news on TikTok (TikTok @st0nedc0w)

Stevie’s biological father, Eric Hartter, died of an alleged drug overdose in 2019.

Kim gave birth to Stevie six months after divorcing Eminem in 2001.

Eminem has another daughter, Hailie, 25, and 28-year-old Alaina, whom he adopted after her mother, Kim’s late twin sister, Dawn, died of a drug overdose in 2016.

Showing support, Hailie liked Stevie’s post, with The Sun reporting that the teenager’s name appeared in an obituary of their grandmother Kathleen Sluck in July.

It reportedly read: “Kathleen was a exceptional mom to her two daughters; Kim and Dawn; and was overjoyed to become a grandmother to her grandchildren; Alaina, Adam, Hailie, Stevie, PJ, and Parker.”