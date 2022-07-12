Eminem announces second greatest hits album

Eminem has announced that he will be releasing his second greatest hits album, titled Curtain Call 2.

The collection is set to be released on 5 August (via Shady Records/Aftermath Entertainment/Interscope Records) and will include his latest single “From the D 2 the LBC”, featuring Snoop Dogg.

The song is the lead single from Curtain Call 2, which will contain a selection of his best work produced since the release of 2005’s Curtain Call: The Hits.

While the full tracklist has not yet been announced, the album will include a mix of side-projects, film soundtrack songs and solo work post-Relapse.

“From the D 2 the LBC” followed the release of Eminem’s contribution to Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis soundtrack, “The King and I”, on which CeeLo Green featured.

The track will also be included in the upcoming album, as well as a previously unreleased song.

Eminem released his first album The Slim Shady LP in 1999 and has since gone on to become the best-selling rap artist in history, recently taking home six diamond awards from the RIAA.

Curtain Call 2 will be available from 5 August.