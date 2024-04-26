Eminem’s new album might see ‘death’ of well-known character

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Eminem has announced the release of his highly anticipated 12th studio album, and it could mark the death of a very well-known character.

The 51-year-old rapper, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, dropped the gory teaser for The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) just before the draft coverage on ESPN on Thursday night (25 April).

Although a definitive release date was not confirmed, the promo was captioned “Summer 2024” indicating it could be imminent. It marks the artist’s first album release since Music to be Murdered By in 2020.

The trailer takes the format of a fictional 1980s style crime series dubbed “Detroit Murder Files” after the musician’s hometown.

It features a true crime reporter investigating the death of “Slim Shady”, his notoriously badly behaved alter-ego.

“Through his complex and oft-criticized tongue-twisting rhymes, the blonde anti-hero named Slim Shady has had no shortage of enemies,” says the host as images of a bloody knife and police tape flit across the screen.

The trailer cuts to an interview with Mathers’ good friend 50 Cent, who has been personally and professionally close to the rapper for over two decades. Eminem discovered the “Get Rich of Die Tryin’” musician when he signed him to his Shady Records label. But in the clip, the relationship appears to have gone awry.

“He’s not a friend. He’s a psychopath,” 50 cent says in the promo before taking a deep breath.

The host returns to add: “The same rude lyrics and controversial antics may have ultimately led to his demise.”

The new album could mark the death of the rapper’s notorious alter-ego ( Instagram: @Eminem )

A blurred face appears on the screen to ask, “Who killed Slim Shady?”

The true crime reporter concludes, “So join us as we re-create the events that lead to the murder of Slim Shady” as a gruesome image of the rapper with his characteristic bleached blonde hair lays on top of a car with a bloody knife sticking out of his chest.

A image of Slim Shady with a knife sticking out of his chest is seen ( Instagram: @eminem )

“I knew it was only a matter of time for Slim,” says the blurred face who moves out of focus to reveal Eminem himself.

Fans appreciated the news, although denied that the character could ever die: “Slim Shady never dies” said one person. Another quoted lyrics from the rapper’s song “My Darling”, adding: “You can’t kill a spirit even if you try to”.

Eminem, a father-of-three recently shared he had achieved 16 years of sobriety.