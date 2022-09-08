Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Eminem has admitted that his loved ones were concerned he might have permanent brain damage after he suffered a drug overdose

The rapper – real name Marshall Mathers – has previously struggled with addiction to prescription painkillers and in 2007 took a near-fatal overdose of methadone that left him in hospital.

Appearing on his manager Paul Rosenberg’s podcast Paul Pod: Curtain Call 2 on Wednesday (7 September), Eminem said that “it took a long time for my brain to start working again” after the incident.

Rosenberg explained: “You literally were coming off of an overdose, and they had to sort of stabilise you with a few medications. And some of them took you a minute to adjust to – let’s just leave it at that. So, you’re learning how to rap again almost literally, right?”

“Didn’t you ask the doctors when I first started rapping again, didn’t you say, ‘I just wanna make sure he doesn’t have brain damage?’” Eminem recalled, with Rosenberg admitting he was worried Eminem may have “some permanent problems”.

“I was concerned, for sure,” Rosenberg added.

Earlier this year, Eminem admitted that he “stole Black music” on a track from the soundtrack for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis film.

