Eminem used his new track to confirm that his feud with Snoop Dogg is over.

The rivalry between the pair began last year, when the “Drop It Like it’s Hot” rapper revealed that he didn’t think Eminem was one of the greatest rappers of all time.

Eminem later referenced the comments on his track “Zeus”, rapping: “As far as squashing beef I'm used to people knocking me / But just not in my camp / And diplomatic as I’m tryin’ to be, last thing I need is Snoop doggin’ me.”

The pair later seemed to quash the rumour, with Snoop saying that the beef was “family business” and that the pair were now “good”.

On a new remix of “Killer” that was released on Friday (28 May) with Jack Harlow and Cordae, the “Lose Yourself” rapper confirmed that the rappers had spoken and ended their feud.

“Just called Snoop and I talked to him, we all cool / Dre, me, and the Dogg good, Doc, we got you,” Eminem rapped.

Snoop acknowledged the comments by posting the song to his own Instagram Stories.