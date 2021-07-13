Emma Bunton marries partner Jade Jones after 15-year engagement

Emma Bunton has married her long-term partner Jade Jones in a low-key ceremony following a 15-year engagement.

The Spice Girls member widely known as Baby Spice confirmed the news on Instagram with a photograph captioned simply: “Mr and Mrs Jones!”

Bunton, 45, and Jones, 42, first began a relationship in 1998. They split shortly after before reuniting in 2004 and announcing their engagement on 21 January 2006. The couple have two children together, Beau Lee Jones, born in 2007, and Tate Lee Jones, born in 2011.

Jones is also a musician, having fronted the R&B boy band Damage during the 1990s.

Fellow Spice Girl Victoria Beckham was among many who commented on the image Bunton posted, writing: “Congratulations. Love u both so much!! X.”

Bunton has long made it clear that she would prefer to have a private ceremony. Asked about her marriage plans in 2018 by Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2, Bunton said that the couple “would love to actually and we have talked about it.”

She added: “We try to, but we want it to be private, every time we try it’s out there. We want to do it privately on our own.”