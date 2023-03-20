Emma Stone filmed ‘losing it’ to Taylor Swift song at Eras concert

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Emma Stone has been captured on camera “losing it” to a Taylor Swift song at the singer’s show.

Swift began her Eras tour in the US over the weekend, performing to 70,000 people in Arizona.

“In the 44-song setlist that spans three hours and 15 minutes, she shows why the ‘era’ concept is so integral to who she is. Each chapter marks a specific shift in her artistry,” Independent’s wrote in its five-star review of the show.

It turns out Stone, Swift’s long term friend, was in attendance at the show.

The 34-year-old was spotted in the VIP area, enthusiastically dancing along to the songs.

Many excited fans who saw her enjoying the show captured her dancing on footage, and shared it on Tiktok.

In one video, captioned “Emma Stone losing her gd damn mind over YBWM”, she can be seen jumping up and down and punching the air as she sings “You Belong With Me”.

In another video shared on Twitter, the La La Land star is also captured singing her heart out.

According to reports, Stone and Swift have been good friends for over 15 years,

Taylor Swift is currently on her US tour which continues across North America before ending in five shows in Los Angeles.