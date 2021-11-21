Viewers who tuned in to watch Adele’s ITV special, An Audience With Adele, were delighted to discover Emma Thompson is a massive fan of the British singer.

The Sense and Sensibility star was among the celebrity guests in the audience at the London Palladium, where the concert was filmed earlier this month.

Shortly after the broadcast commented on Sunday 21 November, Thompson’s name began trending on social media as fans reacted to her dancing to “Rolling in the Deep”.

“Dame Emma Thompson is a whole ass mood,” one viewer observed, sharing a clip.

“The best part of this Adele special is Emma Thompson getting her absolute life,” another said, while radio presenter Abbie McCarthy commented: “Emma Thompson is all of us.”

“Petition for Emma Thompson to be in the audience for all performances forever more,” journalist Nola Marianna tweeted. “The way she just had to unleash those moves for ‘Rolling In The Deep’.”

Adele performed several of her biggest hits during the special one-off concert, which was attended by her friends, family, and people she admires.

Among the biggest names in the audience were Samuel L Jackson, Stormzy, Emma Watson and Jodie Comer.

The concert was broadcast shortly after Adele released her fourth album, 30, which has received praise from critics and fans.

Read The Independent’s review here.