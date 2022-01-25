End of the Road has announced its lineup for 2022, with Pixies, Fleet Foxes, Bright Eyes and Khruangbin scheduled to headline this year’s festival.

Joining the lineup are The Magnetic Fields, Perfume Genius, indie-pop artist Aldous Harding, Perfume Genius, and Malian desert blues group Tinariwen.

Also included on the billing are Americana acts such as The Weather Station, Hooray for the Riff Raff, Kevin Morby and Cassandra Jenkins, plus neo-soul and psychedelic R&B artist Greentea Peng, and Cumbia-influenced folk-rock band Los Bitchos.

Experimental rock band Black Midi are returning to the festival following a set in 2019, along with fellow bands such as Yard Act, Purling Hiss, Porridge Radio and TV Priest.

“I’m beyond excited about our 2022 lineup, which features artists we’ve been asking to play since 2006 and includes some of the greatest songwriters of all time in my opinion,” said festival founder Simon Taffe in a statement.

“It really feels like this is the summer all festivals have been waiting for, a summer three years in the making for some. We have all been through a lot together and it feels good to be back, and to finally be able to dance with friends and artists from all over the world again.”

The Independent gave End of the Road’s 2021 event five stars, praising it for an eclectic lineup that included Damon Albarn, Little Simz, Hot Chip and Johnny Greenwood.

This year’s festival will take place from 1 to 4 September at the Larmer Tree Gardens site. Tickets are on sale now.