The line-up for End of the Road 2021 has been announced, with the festival planning to go ahead amid the forecasted easing of lockdown regulations.

Taking place in Wiltshire from 2 to 5 September, the music event will host new headliners Hot Chip, Sleaford Mods and Stereolab, who join previously announced King Krule at the top of the bill.

Further new artists announced on Wednesday (5 May) include Johnny Greenwood, John Grant, Tinariwen, Arab Strap and Shirley Collins & the Loadstar Band.

Jane Weaver, Kikagaku Moyo, Altin Gun, Hen Ogledd and Scalping have also joined the line-up.

Other acts to have already been announced are Little Simz, Tune-Yards, Shygirl, Squid and Arlo Parks.

While the festival officially sold out in March, a limited late release of tickets will go on sale on 20 May on the official festival website.

Last summer’s event would have been End of the Road’s 15th year, but the award-winning festival was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

2021’s festival has been delayed until September, where it should be able to go ahead in line with the government’s current roadmap out of lockdown.