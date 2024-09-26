Eric Adams tweet praising Diddy resurfaces as both are indicted

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



A tweet by New York City Mayor Eric Adams praising disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has resurfaced after both men were indicted on federal criminal charges.

The social media message, which was posted in September last year, reads: “He might be the ‘bad boy’ of entertainment, but Sean Combs will forever be a New York City kid who made good.

“He’s given so much back to his roots, and every move he makes is proof that hustle pays off.

“Enjoy your key to the city, @Diddy!”

Combs, 54, had been awarded a key to the city, “a beloved symbol of civic recognition and gratitude” typically “reserved for individuals whose service to the public and the common good rises to the highest level of achievement,” according to the city’s website.

In June, Combs returned the key at the request of Adams, 64, in response to the release of a video showing Combs attacking his ex-girlfriend, R&B singer Cassie Ventura.

Since then, both Adams and Combs have been indicted.

It was revealed earlier today that Adams has been charged with bribery, wire fraud, solicitation of contribution by a foreign national and conspiracy, becoming the first sitting mayor in modern history to face federal criminal charges.

US Attorneys in the Southern District of New York unveiled a sprawling five-count indictment against Adams, accusing him of seeking and accepting “illegal campaign contributions to his 2021 mayoral campaign, as well as other things of value, from foreign nationals.”

The charges stem from a months-long federal investigation into his 2021 mayoral campaign and his ties to Turkish government officials and Turkish nationals.

Adams said he was “not surprised” by the charges and denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

He declared he would not step down from his position as the top official in New York City, despite current and former lawmakers calling upon him to resign.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and New York Mayor Eric Adams celebrating as the music mogul is presented with the keys to the city in September 2023 ( Getty Images )

Meanwhile, Combs is currently “on suicide watch” in prison as he awaits trial, according to reports.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to charges of racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution for allegedly running a decades-long “criminal enterprise” that forced women into sex acts.

In an indictment unsealed earlier this month, federal prosecutors allege Combs threatened and abused women “to fulfill his sexual desires” by forcing them to engage in recorded sexual activity which he referred to as “Freak Offs.”

Combs’ attorney, Marc Agnifilo, has denied any allegations of wrongdoing, claiming his client is “an innocent man with nothing to hide.”

He said: “Mr Combs is a fighter, he’s going to fight this to the end.”

The music mogul has also been accused of rape and sexual abuse in at least nine civil lawsuits this past year.