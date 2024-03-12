All By Myself singer Eric Carmen dies aged 73

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Singer-songwriter Eric Carmen, who was known for hits “Hungry Eyes” and “All By Myself”, has died aged 74, his wife has announced.

To many, Carmen was best known for penning the 1975 power ballad “All By Myself”, which reached its peak of popularity when covered by Celine Dion in the Eighties.

The American musician’s death was announced by his wife Amy with a post on Carmen’s official website.

“It is with tremendous sadness that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of Eric Carmen,” the statement begins.

“Our sweet, loving and talented Eric passed away in his sleep, over the weekend.

“It brought him great joy to know, that for decades, his music touched so many and will be his lasting legacy.”

The message concluded with a quote from his 1977 solo album Boats Against The Current: “Love is all that matters… faithful and forever”.

The Ohio-born star rose to fame with the power pop group the Raspberries in the early 1970s alongside Jim Bonfanti and Wally Bryson, and were later joined by Dave Smalley after the departure of John Aleksic.

They released their debut album Raspberries in 1972, with tracks reaching chart success including Go All The Way – which was later banned by the BBC in the UK for sexually suggestive lyrics, but was later included on the Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 1 soundtrack in 2014.

After four albums together, the band broke up in 1975 and Carmen embarked on a solo career, achieving success in the emerging soft rock movement.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

One of his hit tracks included the song “Hungry Eyes”, which featured in the 1987 film Dirty Dancing starring Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze.

As a songwriter, Carmen also wrote “Almost Paradise” from the Footloose soundtrack, as well as the tracks “Never Gonna Fall In Love Again” and “Make Me Lose Control”.