Eric Clapton has said that he will not play at venues where a Covid-19 vaccine is required for entry.

Earlier this week, Boris Johnson unveiled plans for nightclubs and large music venues to demand proof of double vaccination to enter from the end of September.

It is hoped that this will stop the spread of coronavirus among unvaccinated people in large crowds.

On Thursday (22 July), Clapton shared his own statement on the app Telegram via Robin Monotti, an architect and coronavirus sceptic. Monotti shared the comments alongside Clapton’s anti-lockdown anthem “Stand and Deliver”, which was released with Van Morrison last year.

“Following the PM’s announcement on Monday the 19th of July 2021, I feel honour-bound to make an announcement of my own,” Clapton said.

“I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present. Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show.”

The musician’s next scheduled concerts in the UK are set to take place at the Royal Albert Hall in May 2022.

Clapton has been a vocal critic of lockdown throughout the pandemic, in May claiming that he questioned whether he would be able to play guitar again after having a “severe” reaction to the AstraZeneca vaccine.