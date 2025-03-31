Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Erykah Badu has teased her return to the recording studio for her first new album in 15 years.

While the 54-year-old “Didn’t Cha Know” singer-songwriter has released various singles here and there, she hasn’t released a full-length album since 2010’s New Amerykah Part Two (Return of the Ankh). However, in an interview with Billboard earlier this month, Badu confirmed she is working on her sixth studio album in collaboration with hip-hop producer The Alchemist.

Speaking to the outlet at its 2025 Billboard Women in Music award show on Saturday, where she was awarded the Billboard Icon Award, Badu further addressed her highly anticipated return to music.

“It feels good. It feels natural to me,” she said on the red carpet ahead of the ceremony. Emphasizing her passion for touring, she added: “I tour for a living, so I’m a touring artist … as a touring artist, we create moments. As a recording artist, I create memories.”

Of her Billboard Icon Award, Badu said she was “overwhelmed.”

“Everything’s happened so fast since 1997,” she said. “I’m excited. And I am definitely grateful and don’t take it for granted. And I hope that it paves a way for other artists to come through and make a big splash.”

Erykah Badu was awarded the Billboard Icon award on Saturday ( Getty Images )

Recalling an iconic moment from her decades-long career, Badu remembered freestyling her hit song “Tyrone” for the first time on stage.

“I’ve stayed up countless nights writing songs and months and months, and ‘Tyrone’ is the biggest song I have,” she said.

Badu’s forthcoming album is rumored to be a follow-up to her latest 2010 album. She has not yet announced a release date for her new album.

The “On & On” artist rose to prominence with her debut 1997 album, Baduizm, which earned her the title of “Queen of Neo Soul.” Badu has won a total of five Grammys and earned an additional 20 nominations throughout her career.

Last week, Badu became the latest celebrity to join a growing wave of protests against Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

“Just vandalized my own Tesla. Trying to stay on trend,” the singer wrote on X/Twitter. It was initially unclear whether Badu had actually vandalized her vehicle or if she was just commenting on the trend. Backlash against Musk has spread across the country since the billionaire aligned himself with President Donald Trump and landed himself a key role in the government's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

However, she later shared an update on the situation, writing: “Stop playin. This was humor. This stupid. And y’all dumb. If I was even slow enough to participate in the misplaced Tesla debate and smash somethin’ I’d pay a minion to do it.”