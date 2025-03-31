Erykah Badu on first new album in 15 years: ‘It feels natural to me’
The ‘Don’t Cha Know’ singer-songwriter hasn’t released a full new album since 2010’s ‘New Amerykah Part Two (Return of the Ankh)’
Erykah Badu has teased her return to the recording studio for her first new album in 15 years.
While the 54-year-old “Didn’t Cha Know” singer-songwriter has released various singles here and there, she hasn’t released a full-length album since 2010’s New Amerykah Part Two (Return of the Ankh). However, in an interview with Billboard earlier this month, Badu confirmed she is working on her sixth studio album in collaboration with hip-hop producer The Alchemist.
Speaking to the outlet at its 2025 Billboard Women in Music award show on Saturday, where she was awarded the Billboard Icon Award, Badu further addressed her highly anticipated return to music.
“It feels good. It feels natural to me,” she said on the red carpet ahead of the ceremony. Emphasizing her passion for touring, she added: “I tour for a living, so I’m a touring artist … as a touring artist, we create moments. As a recording artist, I create memories.”
Of her Billboard Icon Award, Badu said she was “overwhelmed.”
“Everything’s happened so fast since 1997,” she said. “I’m excited. And I am definitely grateful and don’t take it for granted. And I hope that it paves a way for other artists to come through and make a big splash.”
Recalling an iconic moment from her decades-long career, Badu remembered freestyling her hit song “Tyrone” for the first time on stage.
“I’ve stayed up countless nights writing songs and months and months, and ‘Tyrone’ is the biggest song I have,” she said.
Badu’s forthcoming album is rumored to be a follow-up to her latest 2010 album. She has not yet announced a release date for her new album.
The “On & On” artist rose to prominence with her debut 1997 album, Baduizm, which earned her the title of “Queen of Neo Soul.” Badu has won a total of five Grammys and earned an additional 20 nominations throughout her career.
Last week, Badu became the latest celebrity to join a growing wave of protests against Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
“Just vandalized my own Tesla. Trying to stay on trend,” the singer wrote on X/Twitter. It was initially unclear whether Badu had actually vandalized her vehicle or if she was just commenting on the trend. Backlash against Musk has spread across the country since the billionaire aligned himself with President Donald Trump and landed himself a key role in the government's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
However, she later shared an update on the situation, writing: “Stop playin. This was humor. This stupid. And y’all dumb. If I was even slow enough to participate in the misplaced Tesla debate and smash somethin’ I’d pay a minion to do it.”
