Euphoria trailer teases new Lana Del Rey song

A new song by Lana Del Rey has been teased in a clip from the next episode of Euphoria.

In the trailer for episode three shared by the show’s official Twitter account, the track – rumoured to be titled “Watercolour Eyes” – can be heard playing alongside a voiceover by Zendaya’s character, Rue.

Fans had begun speculating earlier this month that Del Rey would have a song featured in the new series.

Zendaya issued a warning to fans of the show to only watch if they were comfortable doing so, due to the second season’s darker themes.

Hours before the season premiere was due to air, she wrote on Twitter: “I know I’ve said this before, but I do want to reiterate to everyone that Euphoria is for mature audiences.”

“This season, maybe even more so than the last, is deeply emotional and deals with subject matter that can be triggering and difficult to watch.”

She continued: “Please only watch it if you feel comfortable. Take care of yourself and know that either way you are still loved and I can still feel your support.”

Euphoria follows a group of teenagers at a US high school, and tackles issues including addiction, identity, trauma and relationships.

Read The Independent’s review of the new series here.

Euphoria season two airs weekly on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW.