“We Are The People” is the official anthem of Euro 2020.

Released in May by Martin Garrix, and featuring U2 stars Bono and The Edge, the track was accompanied by an official music video starring all three artists.

“Creating the music for one of the biggest sports events in the world together with Bono and The Edge has been an incredible experience. I’m very proud of what we did together and excited to finally share it with the world!” Garrix said at the time.

With the tournament kicking off tomorrow (11 June), fans might want to brush up on the lyrics, so here they are...

“We Are the People” – lyrics in full.

You’re a million volts in a pool of light,

Electricity in the room tonight

Born from fire, sparks flying from the sun

I hardly know you, can I confess,

I feel your heart beating in my chest

If you come with me, tonight is gonna be the one

///

Cause you’ve faith and no fear for the fight

You pull hope from defeat in the night

There’s an image of you in my mind

Could be mad but you might just be right

///

We are the people we’ve been waiting for

Out of the ruins of hate and war

Army of lovers never seen before

We are the people we’ve been waiting for

We are the people of the open hand

Streets of Dublin to Notre Dame

We’ll build it better than we did before

We are the people we’ve been waiting for

///

We are the people we’ve been waiting for

///

Broken bells and a broken church

A heart that hurts is a heart that works

From a broken place that’s where the victory’s won

Cause you’ve faith and no fear for the fight

You pull hope from defeat in the night

There’s an image of you in my mind

Could be mad but you might just be right

///

We are the people we’ve been waiting for

Out of the ruins of hate and war

Army of lovers never seen before

We are the people we’ve been waiting for

We are the people of the open hand

Streets of Dublin to Notre Dame

We’ll build it better than we did before

We are the people we’ve been waiting for

We are the people we’ve been waiting for.

