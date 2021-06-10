We Are the People: Lyrics in full for the official Euro 2020 song
‘Creating the music for one of the biggest sports events in the world together with Bono and The Edge has been an incredible experience,’ says songwriter and producer Martin Garrix
“We Are The People” is the official anthem of Euro 2020.
Released in May by Martin Garrix, and featuring U2 stars Bono and The Edge, the track was accompanied by an official music video starring all three artists.
“Creating the music for one of the biggest sports events in the world together with Bono and The Edge has been an incredible experience. I’m very proud of what we did together and excited to finally share it with the world!” Garrix said at the time.
With the tournament kicking off tomorrow (11 June), fans might want to brush up on the lyrics, so here they are...
“We Are the People” – lyrics in full.
You’re a million volts in a pool of light,
Electricity in the room tonight
Born from fire, sparks flying from the sun
I hardly know you, can I confess,
I feel your heart beating in my chest
If you come with me, tonight is gonna be the one
///
Cause you’ve faith and no fear for the fight
You pull hope from defeat in the night
There’s an image of you in my mind
Could be mad but you might just be right
///
We are the people we’ve been waiting for
Out of the ruins of hate and war
Army of lovers never seen before
We are the people we’ve been waiting for
We are the people of the open hand
Streets of Dublin to Notre Dame
We’ll build it better than we did before
We are the people we’ve been waiting for
///
We are the people we’ve been waiting for
///
Broken bells and a broken church
A heart that hurts is a heart that works
From a broken place that’s where the victory’s won
Cause you’ve faith and no fear for the fight
You pull hope from defeat in the night
There’s an image of you in my mind
Could be mad but you might just be right
///
We are the people we’ve been waiting for
Out of the ruins of hate and war
Army of lovers never seen before
We are the people we’ve been waiting for
We are the people of the open hand
Streets of Dublin to Notre Dame
We’ll build it better than we did before
We are the people we’ve been waiting for
We are the people we’ve been waiting for.
