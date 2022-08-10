Jump to content
Eurovision: No UK city ‘has space to host 2023 contest’

Next year’s contest will be held in UK due to safety concerns in Ukraine

Furvah Shah
Wednesday 10 August 2022 17:10
Comments
The UK's Sam Ryder came second in adulto is on 202

The UK’s Sam Ryder came second in adulto is on 202

(AFP via Getty Images)

There is no arena in the UK currently available to host the Eurovision Song Contest next year, it has been suggested.

Venues would have to cancel or postpone other events to be able to host the singing contest, according to the BBC.

Cities hoping to hold the event – which is being held in the UK after placing second last year, after winners Ukraine – will find out if they have been shortlisted on Friday, with the venue finalised in Autumn.

Liverpool, Leeds and Glasgow are all in the running to host despite their arenas having other shows booked in the lead up to the contest next May.

Elton John, Celine Dion, André Rieu and Magic Mike are all due to perform in the locations bidding to hold the contest.

Producers of the Magic Mike tour have confirmed to BBC News that they had not been asked to move any tour dates yet.

Claudio Santucci, head of Eurovision 2022 in Turin, Italy said organisers would need access to the venue for several weeks in the lead up to the event.

“The set up takes around three weeks, then three or four weeks of rehearsals - but one of those weeks is the show.

Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra were the winners of Eurovision 2022

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

“It’s a long period of rehearsals to make it work. It’s an event that would normally take two years to organise but instead you have less than a year because you only know when you win,” he said.

Criteria for the event’s venue include being able to accommodate at least 10,000 people including a press centre, be within easy reach of an international airport and have enough nearby hotel accommodation.

Aberdeen, Glasgow, Belfast, Birmingham, Leeds, Liverpool, London, Manchester, Sheffield and Newcastle are all in the running to host the song contest.

Cardiff has already dropped out of hosting due to multiple events already booked at their arena.

The contest is being held in the UK after placing second with Sam Ryder’s Space Man, as winners Ukraine are unable to host due to safety reasons amidst their ongoing war with Russia.

