Eurovision Song Contest 2024’s host city has been announced

The Swedish city of Malmö will host the Eurovision Song Contest 2024.

Malmö, which is on the southern coast of Sweden, was selected after a bidding process across the country, following Swedish star Loreen’s win at the 2023 contest in May.

Loreen won with her song “Tattoo” at this year’s competition in the UK city of Liverpool (the UK stood in as host for 2022 winner Ukraine, which could not hold the ceremony due to Russia’s invasion).

The Stockholm-born singer is the second ever contestant to win Eurovision twice. Irish singer Johnny Logan won the contest in 1980 and 1987.

Loreen first triumphed over a decade ago in the 2012 competition with her hit song “Euphoria”.

Her latest victory marks Sweden’s seventh win, meaning that the Scandinavian country is now tied with Ireland for the most wins in Eurovision history.

Eurovision 2024 will mark the 50th anniversary of ABBA’s ground-breaking debut on the show. After winning the competition, ABBA went on to become Sweden’s most successful band of all time, with hits from “Dancing Queen” to “Waterloo”.

Martin Österdahl, executive supervisor of the Eurovision Song Contest, said: “The EBU is thrilled that Malmö has been selected as the host city for the Eurovision Song Contest 2024.”

“Malmö holds a special place in the history of the contest, having successfully hosted it firstly in 1992 and then in 2013 – following Loreen’s last win. We’re excited to be returning to this vibrant and dynamic city which has demonstrated it has the venues and infrastructure that are perfect for staging the world’s largest live music event.”

“Malmö’s commitment to diversity, inclusivity, and innovation aligns perfectly with the spirit of the competition,” he continued.

“Furthermore, its compact size and well-developed transport infrastructure means everyone involved in the contest, including delegations, media, and fans will be able to navigate the city easily. Its commitment to sustainability and green initiatives also aligns perfectly with our own values, making it an ideal host city for the 68th Eurovision Song Contest.”

The Grand Final of the 68th Eurovision Song Contest will be held on Saturday 11 May at the Malmö Arena with Semi-Finals earlier the same week on Tuesday 7 May and Thursday 9 May.

Tickets are expected to go on sale for nine shows, including dress rehearsals, later this year.