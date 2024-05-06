Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Former Eurovision winner Jamala has said Ukraine “cannot afford” to boycott the song contest because it needs to stay in the news.

There have been calls to boycott the contest over Israel’s inclusion while its war in Gaza is still continuing.

Jamala, 40, who is from Ukraine and won the contest in 2016 with her song 1944, said Ukrainian artists needed to be “loud and creative” to remind the world that the war in the country was still going on, especially as people were “getting tired” of it.

“Some countries may refuse to participate but we don’t. Especially we cannot afford to give up such a contest in time of war,” she told the PA news agency.

“There are many wars now in the world and, of course, it is not easy to constantly keep attention on yourself so that people do not get tired of our war.”

“But that is our task, people who remain in Ukraine, people who are fighting, to be as loud and creative,” she said. “This is the task of artists to find new ways of how to reveal and show their country.”

Jamala performs during a concert in Kyiv, Ukraine, on 24 May 2016 ( AP )

Calls for a Eurovision boycott have been a major point of discussion lately with the UK’s entrant, Olly Alexander, saying in an upcoming BBC documentary that the reaction to his participation has been “very extreme”.

“Obviously, I wish there wasn’t a war or this insane humanitarian crisis. I wish for peace and I have found this experience, at times, extremely … I’ve just felt really sad and distressed,” Alexander said in an interview with the Times.

“But I still believe it’s a good thing when people come together for entertainment. That’s why I wanted to do Eurovision.”

Alexander has joined Danish artist Saba and several participants in issuing a statement: “It is important to us to stand in solidarity with the oppressed and communicate our heartfelt wish for peace, an immediate and lasting ceasefire, and the safe return of all hostages.”

“We stand united against all forms of hate, including antisemitism and Islamophobia.”

Olly Alexander performs during the Nordic Eurovision Party in Stockholm on 14 April ( Getty )

Ukraine will be represented this year by rapper and singer duo Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil.

The opening round of the competition starts in Malmö, Sweden, on Tuesday.

Jamala, whose real name is Susana Alimivna Jamaladinova, said she hoped Ukraine’s entrants would use their creativity to raise awareness and “talk about the fact that the war in Ukraine continues”.

“I hope that Alyona Alyona & Jerry Heil, as a duo, will still give many interviews and talk about the fact that the war in Ukraine continues,” said the singer.

“The war is still going on and women and children are being killed in our country by Russian bombs and missiles. Also, every day soldiers die and it is terrible,” she added.

“It is natural to count on the fact that there will be some special dedication to Ukraine – it is simply not logical, so to speak.”